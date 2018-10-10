FERGUSON, Mo. – A nonprofit is offering free Starbucks coffee or pastries to anyone who registers to vote Wednesday.

‘A Red Circle Nonprofit Organization,’ will provide free coffee or a treat from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Ferguson Starbucks to anyone who registers to vote. They're hoping to register 100 people to vote.

The organizer of the event says it's about making sure people don't give up hope and can make a difference in their communities.

Wednesday, October 10 is the last day to register to vote in Missouri.

