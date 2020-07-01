BEL-NOR, Mo. — Historic Normandie Golf Course in Bel-Nor could be nearing the end of operation, that is unless a new operator is found.

According to a release provided by a source, Normandie is planning on closing for the winter season on Jan. 13. The present operator, Normandie 1901, LLC has notified the owners of the course, The University of Missouri System, that it does not plan on continuing operation under the current lease.

A Normandie 1901 LLC official stated in the release that "The efforts and energies put into maintaining the 118-year-old property and the required capital improvements have just become more significant than the business can sustain."

The also release states that the "short and long-term future of the golf course has not yet been defined and will be announced at a later date. The lessee and the lessor, the University are currently working on the transition."

Normandie is one of the oldest public golf courses west of the Mississippi River, and has been in operation since 1901.

Normandie 1901, LLC says they are working on the system of refunding annual passes and pre-purchased rounds for 2020, and that purchasers can expect a refund prior to January 31, 2020.

