NORMANDY, Mo. — Monday's classes for the Normandy 7th-8th Grade Center were canceled Sunday afternoon.

The classes were canceled due to a power outage "resulting from the recent heavy rains," the Director of Communications for Normandy Schools Collaborative said in a release.

The cancelation did not apply to any other campus in the Normandy system.

Classes were expected to resume Tuesday.

