Normandy chief suspended pending investigation

City leaders are not commenting on why Police Chief Frank Mininni has been suspended since Aug. 28

NORMANDY, Mo. — Normandy’s city attorney said Police Chief Frank Mininni has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. And city leaders are tight-lipped about the details surrounding it.

Mininni has been at the helm of the north St. Louis County municipal police department since 2009. He joined the department in August 1997.

Acting Normandy Mayor Pro Tem Maurice Hunt told 5 On Your Side he had no comment regarding the chief’s status, but said, “I can assure you he’s resting comfortably at home.”

The city’s attorney, Steven Garrett, told 5 On Your Side that Mininni was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 28 pending the outcome of an investigation. He said he did not know when the investigation would be completed, and that he could not comment further on the personnel matter.

Mininni could not be reached for comment.

Sgt. Tameika Sanders, the police department’s spokeswoman, said she did not know when, or if, Mininni would be returning and referred questions to Garrett.

She said there had not been an acting chief appointed to fill in for Mininni, but that Captain Scott Stuber and Lt. Keith George were overseeing the department.

She said the department’s policy forbids her from releasing any other details.

In 2018, Gov. Mike Parson awarded Mininni the Director’s Leadership Medal for starting a community engagement program with patrol officers as well as a lunch program that paired officers with students at local schools.

The award also highlighted the role Mininni played in getting an $800,000 grant in 2015 to put school resource officers back into Normandy schools.