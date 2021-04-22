Normandy police searching for missing woman with dementia

Her son told police she may be attempting to drive to Arkansas for a family member's funeral. She hasn't driven in several years

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Normandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Marilyn Person, 73, was last seen on Wednesday at around 5 p.m. on Bellerive Acres in north St. Louis County.

Person suffers from dementia. Her son told authorities a family member passed away in Arkansas and he believes she may be attempting to drive there for the funeral. Her son said she hasn’t driven in several years.

Person is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a green 1999 Cadillac Deville with a beige roof bearing Missouri license plates RB5J2C.