Normandy school district adds new pickup site for meal distribution

Families can now pick up meals at the Wellston City Hall on Mondays and Thursdays

WELLSTON, Mo. — School buildings have been closed for weeks, but districts are still working to feed families in need.

The Normandy Schools Collaborative has added a new location for its grab-and-go meal distribution.

Families can now pick up meals at the Wellston City Hall, 1414 Evergreen Ave. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The meals are available for all children 18 and under who live within the Normandy school district boundaries.

Meals are also available at the following locations on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Barack Obama School, 3883 Jennings Station Rd.

Bel-Nor School, 3101 Nordic Dr.

Jefferson School, 4315 Cardwell Dr.

Normandy Early Learning Center, 7855 Natural Bridge Rd.

Normandy High School, 6701 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Washington School, 1730 N. Hanley

Norwood-Redfield Apartments, 7217 Woodstead Ct.

Lucas Hunt Village, 5303 Lucas-Hunt Rd.

Springwood Apartments, 9123 Torchlite Ln.

For more information on the school district's response to COVID-19, click here.