ST. LOUIS — Picking up trash along the side of the road is never an easy task, but for one family it’s the way they honor their son.

Sabrina Elam said it’s because four years ago her teenage son Jared Elam was killed two days before his 18th birthday.

"Four times a year we're supposed to come out here and do it, but sometimes we come a little more," Elam said.

Although it’s an unpleasant task for most, for Elam and her family it's therapeutic.

"People say that it gets easier you know but I don't think so. It seems like each year it gets a little harder," Elam said.

It's because the person responsible for Jared’s death still hasn't been found.

"Instead of us celebrating his birthday you know I was getting ready trying to plan his funeral and it was, it’s always hard," Elam said.

Jared sister Aigner Elam said he was known for his hard work and eagerness to help others.

"He always was that person willing to lend a helping hand helping to anyone he can. Whether it was cleaning up hauling things, babysitting, like he was always there," Aigner said.

That’s why his family adopted a portion of the highway along Interstate 70 at Shreve to give back to the community where he was raised.

"It’s just an honor you know it’s just nice. If I’m riding down the highway and just to see his name up here just to be able to say hi Jared,” Elam said.

And although he's gone his family said this is one way they'll continue to help his legacy live on.

"It’s been a constant cry for us for four years and still no justice. But, we will never stop until that day comes for us," Aigner said.

And Jared’s mother agrees.

"We love coming out here and doing it you know it makes us feel better just because we’re doing something that's in honor of him," Elam said.

CrimeStoppers said there's up to $10,000.00 in rewards for anyone with information in this case, and you can remain anonymous.

For more information contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

