ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after police fired at least a shot at an armed suspect in north St. Louis Monday morning.

The incident happened near MLK and Kingshighway around 11:30 a.m.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired and how many officers fired their weapons. A police spokesperson said they ‘don’t believe anyone was struck by gunfire and no officers were injured’

Police have not said what the suspect or suspects are wanted for.

Police said the suspect or suspects are not in custody. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

