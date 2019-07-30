ST. LOUIS – A standoff in north St. Louis has ended after nine hours.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Bessie around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they received preliminary information that the suspect is possibly armed. All other occupants of the home were evacuated.

The person who was barricaded was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Police said, "the subject who was barricaded inside the home was taken into custody and did not complain of any injuries." Police said the person barricaded inside was a 17-year-old male.

A police officer sustained a minor injury to his wrist.

Police did not provide any additional information.

