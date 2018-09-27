ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The North County Police Cooperative has a new chief.

In a letter posted to the Co-op's Facebook page, John Buchannan introduced himself as the new chief. In his welcome letter, he stressed that all call are important, and all residents should feel comfortable talking to police.

Buchannan will replace Tim Swope. Earlier this month, Swope said he was resigning as chief of the of the North County co-op to take a job with the transition team of Wesley Bell. Bell beat Bob McCulloch in the democratic primary for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney and will run unopposed in the November election.

