McDouble: North County McDonald's donates to McCluer football team & Pom Squad

The football team received $1,500. The Pom Squad received $500.

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood McDonald’s reopens after a remodel and doubles down their commitment to the community by donating a combined $2,000 to McCluer High School Football team and Pom Squad.

Owner Francis Ruiz said football taught him life lessons that led to his success today.

“To sum it up, it's taught me the importance of teamwork, the importance of family, the importance of hard work,” Ruiz said. “You really don't think you make an impact bur people look up to you.”

The now state-of-the-art McDonald's, located at Pershall and Hanley Roads near I-270, has lots of upgrades. New Delivery pick up stations, digital kiosks, easy to read digital boards and an extra drive thru window will all help make your experience better.

The upgrades enhance the customer experience and safety. The community support inspires athletes to continue to strive for greatness.

“Communities like Hazelwood, Ferguson and Florissant really need this positive reinforcement,” Lauren Peterson, a 2018 graduate and current Pom Squad assistant coach said.

“It's major help,” Al-Mani Jimerson, a McCluer Defensive lineman said. “It helps young kids in the community and lets them know we are here, here to help.”