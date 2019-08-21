VINITA PARK, Mo. — Police officers in north St. Louis County are turning tragedy into community outreach.

They invited their neighbors to a National Night Out event Tuesday that honored Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was shot and killed in the line of duty two months ago.

"What better way to honor him than to bring the community in, the community that he served?” North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin said.

Langsdorf was shot and killed while responding to a call about a bad check at the Wellston Food Market two months ago.

“[I] don't know what we can do to repay him or his family, but we're trying,” Martin said.

The police chief presented Langsdorf’s parents with a medal of honor at the event.

One man in the crowd said he’d lived in Vinita Park for 47 years and attends National Night Out annually, but he said this time was different.

"It brings more attention to what reality actually happens,” Jason Hernandez said.

"This is a good thing. And this is what we try to do each and every day,” Martin said.

