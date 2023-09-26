North County Police Cooperative forming relationships to keep neighborhoods safe

The police department has two officers devoted specifically to community engagement. It helps show the community that those in uniform are people too.

ST. LOUIS — The North County Police Cooperative is continuing its mission to improve relationships between police and the communities they serve. Leaders said they are trying to keep neighborhoods safe.

Seventy-seven-year-old Jackie Rhymes, who is better known as “Buttercup,” said she wouldn't have it any other way but to visit Mayor James McGee Park Tuesday night.



"I'm sweet as a buttercup, can't you tell? Actually it's on my license plate. That's what they call me,” she said. "I love the people. I get out and meet people. I help in the village whenever they need me…They all know Ms. Buttercup is willing."



The Hanley Hills resident joined neighbors in Vinita Park for the North County Police Cooperative’s version of National Night Out.



"It was too hot last month so we scheduled it for this month,” Cpl. Corey Hawkins-Byrd said.

He said he wouldn't miss the moment to build relationships with the neighbors he serves.

"We know the residents don't typically come to us with their issues," he said.



Moments like this help bridge the gap.



"They'll come to us with their problems and we can start to tackle them head on because if we don't know about it, we can't solve it,” Hawkins-Byrd added.



The police department has two officers devoted especially to community engagement. It helps show the community that those in uniform are people too.



"They treat us like family,” the officer added.



"When I call and say 'This is Ms. Buttercup, hopefully, I never have to call, they'll know exactly where I live … I wish I had a sign that says ‘I love my police officers’," Rhymes said.



Police Chief John Buchanan said his department solves nearly 100% of the cases that come their way. He also said that wouldn't be possible if not for the people who have made it their mission to partner with police.