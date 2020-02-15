EDMUNDSON, Mo. — The Edmundson Police Department in north St. Louis County is getting a new K9 officer.

At a board meeting Thursday night, K9 officer Havoc was introduced!

Havoc is a 5-year-old Belgium Malinois with four years of experience working as a K9 officer with another agency.

Havoc is certified for criminal apprehension, drug detection, obedience, article search, area search, building search and tracking.

Havoc and K9 handler, officer Kenney, are currently in training and should be ready for duty within the next month, according to a Facebook post by the department.

“Welcome to our police family Havoc!”

Related Stories