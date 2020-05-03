ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for help identifying a man who fired several gunshots into a home in north St. Louis County on Tuesday afternoon.

The North County Police Cooperative said the man used a semi-automatic pistol to shoot into a home on the 1600 block of Ludwig Avenue in the department's Wellston Precinct.

No one was injured. 

The man then drove away in a gray car, police said. 

The department released surveillance photos of the suspect and the car on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or police dispatch at 314-427-8000. 

Post by northcountypolicecooperative.

