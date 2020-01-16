ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fire at a north St. Louis County church early Thursday morning.
The fire happened at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at around 2 a.m.
Firefighters said the building is a total loss and will have to be torn down.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KSDK
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Ethical Society of Police stands with Kim Gardner in racism lawsuit against City, police union
- St. Louis mom calls her 1-year-old shooting survivor 'a miracle'
- Schlafly buys Trailhead Brewing Co., will turn St. Charles brewery into brewpub
- There will soon be another place in the Metro East to get recreational marijuana
- Downtown's Pharaoh's Donuts moving to a larger space