ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fire at a north St. Louis County church early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at around 2 a.m.

Firefighters said the building is a total loss and will have to be torn down.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

north city church fire
