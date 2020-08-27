Church in north St. Louis damaged after collapse

ST. LOUIS — No one was injured after a building collapsed in north St. Louis on Wednesday.
A two-story, four-family brick building that had been converted into a church sustained a major collapse, the St. Louis Fire Department said. It happened in the 4300 block of Cook Ave. around 4:10 p.m.
The building that collapsed was unoccupied, and an occupied building that was adjacent to it sustained minor damage, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
A 5 On Your Side photojournalist on scene spoke to a man who identified himself as the pastor of Gospel Lighthouse Church of God.
He said he has not held service in the building for the past three months or so.
