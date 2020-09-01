ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The deaths of two newborns in north St. Louis County is being investigated as suspicious, according to police.

Officers were called at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Rountree Drive, which is near Interstate 270 and Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

St. Louis County police officers arrived to find two infants, a boy and a girl, dead in at the scene.

The mother was the person who called police. She told officers she unexpectedly went into labor and the infants were stillborn.

‘While it is possible that this was a medical event, the incident has been re-classified to a suspicious death,’ St. Louis County police stated in a news release Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of the newborns. They are not releasing any further details at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

