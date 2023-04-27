Firefighter is injured Thursday while battling Jennings house fire

According to North County Fire & Rescue, the firefighter suffered a shoulder injury while entering the second floor of the burning home.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A north St. Louis County firefighter was injured Thursday morning while responding to a second-alarm house fire in Jennings.

According to the North County Fire & Rescue, the first-alarm fire was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday at home in the 2000 block of Switzer Avenue. It was upgraded to a second-alarm fire just after 7 a.m.

One of the firefighters injured his shoulder inside while trying to reach the burning home's second floor, Battalion Chief Keith Goldstein said.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital and his condition was unknown, Goldstein said. He did not share the firefighter's name.

No other firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire, Goldstein said.

The following companies provided mutual aid: Metro North Fire Protection District, Ferguson Fire Department, Berkeley Fire Department, Northeast Fire and Ambulance, Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, University City Fire Department, St. Louis City Fire Department and Christian Hospital EMS, according to a Facebook post from North County Fire & Rescue.

The Hazelwood Fire Department also filled in to cover north St. Louis County while crews were busy in Jennings.