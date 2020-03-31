ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person was injured in fire early Tuesday morning in St. Louis County.

Firefighters with Central County Fire and Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Castle Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was knocked down and one person was taken to the hospital, according to firefighters.

There was no official word on the person's age, gender or condition.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating. There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local stories: