North County motorcycle crash kills man, injures woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in North County on Saturday.

St. Louis County Police says the accident happened at the intersection of N. Highway 67 and Old Halls Ferry Road a little before 1 p.m. Investigatiors from the department say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on N. Highway 67 at Old Halls Ferry Road. A red Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road, and making a turn westbound onto N. Highway 67 when the motorcycle hit the sedan in the intersection.

A man and woman were riding on the motorcycle. The male driver was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The woman is in critical condition.