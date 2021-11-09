North County motorcycle crash kills man, injures woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in North County on Saturday.
St. Louis County Police says the accident happened at the intersection of N. Highway 67 and Old Halls Ferry Road a little before 1 p.m. Investigatiors from the department say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on N. Highway 67 at Old Halls Ferry Road. A red Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road, and making a turn westbound onto N. Highway 67 when the motorcycle hit the sedan in the intersection.
A man and woman were riding on the motorcycle. The male driver was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The woman is in critical condition.
The driver of the Cadillac did not want medical treatment.