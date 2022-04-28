North St. Louis County homeowners want illegal dumping sites cleaned up for good

"It's just so disrespectful and it's not just a teddy bear or a soda can. We're talking about old furniture and dirty mattresses," said Vanessa French.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tattered tires.

Filthy furniture.

Mud-stained mattresses.

"It's disgusting and a bit sad," said Vanessa French.

You name it and Vanessa French and many of her neighbors, say driver after driver have cruised through the Village of Riverview in north St. Louis County and dumped all kinds of trash.

French said it's happening at vacant sites and along several roads.

About 2,800 people live in the Village of Riverview.

"It's a complete dumping ground. All around there are trash bins, plastic bins and more trash. I could call the police, but is that really an emergency thing?" said Vanessa French.

A concerned French lives next door to the Village's main office.

Nobody was there when 5 On Your Side stopped by Thursday.

"I've made calls because the people who are driving up and doing this are leaving big items in the middle of the street. I imagine what critters and things could crawl out of these sites. It's a bit much for me," added French.

She showed 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend and his photographer the heap of trash along Scranton Avenue and in the 10-thousand block of Stimson Drive.

Neighbors said three years ago, illegal dumpers turned a fire-ravaged, now-vacant house on Stimson into a dumping site that keeps growing.

It's right down the street from residents' homes.

"It's amazingly disrespectful," said Vanessa French.

Neighbors said the nasty problem has been going on for years and they also say the illegal dumpers are not just tossing trash onto vacant sites.

"They'll ride by my home and they'll just throw trash out. I've seen them open the trashcan and put trash in my dumpster, and, I've seen them throw trash onto my neighbors' front yards. It's just horrible," said Yolonda Johnson.

Homeowners said it is hurting their property values and ruining their neighborhoods.

"I know cleaning it up for good will probably take block by block and may not happen fast, but I just want it cleaned up. If they sent out a flyer and say I can volunteer, I would absolutely do that," said Vanessa French.

5 On Your Side reached out to the chairman of the Village of Riverview and to St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, since the dumping sites are located in Webb's fourth district, for comment.