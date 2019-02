ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis high school was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

Northwest High School on Riverview Boulevard was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes out of an abundance of caution after a shooting was reported near the school.

After the school talked with police and found out the location of the shooting was farther away from the school than they originally thought, the lockdown was lifted.

No other details on the shooting have been released.