Violent explosion levels house in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters sifted through what was left behind after a house exploded late Tuesday night.
St. Louis Fire Department crews responded at about 10:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of Newhouse Avenue, which is in the north city neighborhood of Hyde Park. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home leveled.
Fire and smoke were still coming from the house and a home next door also was on fire. Everyone in the next door was made it out safely. Firefighters and the K-9 search and rescue team responded to the scene to look through the rubble of the house that exploded.
Firefighters said the blast was powerful.
“Window casing, bricks and a portable A/C unit violently ejected during the explosion,” the fire department wrote on Twitter, sharing a video from the scene that showed what’s left of the house and items scattered across the front yard.
The woman who lives in the house next door said she was trying to sleep when she heard a loud boom. She said her security camera went black. So, she stepped outside and almost fell because her back porch was gone.
“Thank God I made it outside because I couldn’t get back in to get anything,” Verneta Haughton said.
Haughton said she lost everything in the explosion of her neighbor’s house.
Neighbors told 5 On Your Side they believe at least one person was living in the house. Fire officials at the scene didn’t give a status on whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the explosion.
Fire investigators responded to the scene and are working to figure out what caused the blast.