Violent explosion levels house in St. Louis

Neighbors safely made it out of the house next door, which also was badly damaged by the explosion and a fire

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters sifted through what was left behind after a house exploded late Tuesday night.

St. Louis Fire Department crews responded at about 10:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of Newhouse Avenue, which is in the north city neighborhood of Hyde Park. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home leveled.

Fire and smoke were still coming from the house and a home next door also was on fire. Everyone in the next door was made it out safely. Firefighters and the K-9 search and rescue team responded to the scene to look through the rubble of the house that exploded.

Firefighters said the blast was powerful.

“Window casing, bricks and a portable A/C unit violently ejected during the explosion,” the fire department wrote on Twitter, sharing a video from the scene that showed what’s left of the house and items scattered across the front yard.

Companies remain on the scene of the home #explosion. Window casings, bricks and a portable A/C unit violently ejected during the explosion. @spire_energy on the scene working to secure the #naturalgas shutoff. @STLFireDept K-9 Search & Rescue standing by to search. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/zBQUVWUEOT — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 9, 2020

The woman who lives in the house next door said she was trying to sleep when she heard a loud boom. She said her security camera went black. So, she stepped outside and almost fell because her back porch was gone.

“Thank God I made it outside because I couldn’t get back in to get anything,” Verneta Haughton said.

Haughton said she lost everything in the explosion of her neighbor’s house.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side they believe at least one person was living in the house. Fire officials at the scene didn’t give a status on whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the explosion.

Fire investigators responded to the scene and are working to figure out what caused the blast.