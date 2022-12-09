Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in St. Louis

The suspect's condition has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by a St. Louis police officer late Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said officers spotted a man with a gun and a chase ensued. The man dropped the gun and was shot by police when he tried to pick it up.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting including the man’s condition or if any officers were injured in the incident.