ST. LOUIS — A polling location in St. Louis has been moved after an irate man hit the building with his car, the mayor's office said Wednesday morning.

After the man intentionally backed into the building, he entered the polling place and "caused a disturbance," according to St. Louis police.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 5515 Martin Luther King Dr. is no longer the polling location for precincts 1, 4, 5 and 8 in Ward 22.

The location has been moved to Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy on 5821 Kennerly Ave.

An SUV appeared to have backed through a railing at the church, dislodging a few bricks.

