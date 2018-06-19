ST. LOUIS — Wouldn't it be nice to chill in a room full of ice to escape this heat wave? That's the job description for a few ice sculptors in our area.

And while they may get more relief than most, this heat is making even their days more difficult.

"If you like to cool off on a hot summer day this is the best and worst way to do it,” said Robert Grotha, a sculptor at Ice Visions in Kirkwood.

"You just gotta have a few more precautions and work in a quicker manner um to make sure you're respecting the integrity of the ice,” he said.

In the freezer where they store the ice sculptures, it's a cool 25 degrees, but in the warehouse where they actually make the ice, it’s a different story.

"Yesterday it was over 100 degrees in here, it was 104, and that's not heat index - that's real heat,” owner David Van Camp said.

He says the heat is causing problems.

It usually takes the machines three days to turn water into 300-pound blocks of ice.

But during this heat wave, "we're experiencing five, six, even seven days on the growth of the ice,” he said.

Van Camp says he’d like to shut down for a few weeks during the hottest part of the summer, but customers wouldn’t like that too much.

“The show goes on,” he said.

