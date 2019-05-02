ST. LOUIS — While some people will be spending time with their boo this Valentine’s day, some singles will head for some brews.

HopCat is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day beer dinner with Boulevard Brewing Company on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Singles can taste five specialty beers with a four-course dinner to go with it. There’s no need to worry about sharing anything with a date here — portions are made for one.

Welcoming beer: Jam Band – 5.9% – Fruit Ale with blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries

First course: Fruit and berries dipped in caramel

Paired w/: Chocolate Ale – 9.1% - American Strong Ale with cacao

Second course: American style ramen with lemongrass, braised pork meatballs and bean sprouts

Paired w/: Bourbon Barrel Quad Barrel-Aged Ale – 11.8% - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad

Third course: Detroit Style Pizza with pepperoni, ham, mushroom and red onion

Paired w/: Tough Kitty Milk Stout – 5.5% – English-Style Milk Stout with lactose

Dessert: Dark chocolate brownie with boozy caramel sauce

Paired w/: Whiskey Barrel Stout – 11.8% - Whiskey Barrel-Aged American Imperial Stout

First pour is at 7 p.m. sharp but if you’re late, no one will notice.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.