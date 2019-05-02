ST. LOUIS — While some people will be spending time with their boo this Valentine’s day, some singles will head for some brews.
HopCat is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day beer dinner with Boulevard Brewing Company on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Singles can taste five specialty beers with a four-course dinner to go with it. There’s no need to worry about sharing anything with a date here — portions are made for one.
Welcoming beer: Jam Band – 5.9% – Fruit Ale with blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries
First course: Fruit and berries dipped in caramel
Paired w/: Chocolate Ale – 9.1% - American Strong Ale with cacao
Second course: American style ramen with lemongrass, braised pork meatballs and bean sprouts
Paired w/: Bourbon Barrel Quad Barrel-Aged Ale – 11.8% - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad
Third course: Detroit Style Pizza with pepperoni, ham, mushroom and red onion
Paired w/: Tough Kitty Milk Stout – 5.5% – English-Style Milk Stout with lactose
Dessert: Dark chocolate brownie with boozy caramel sauce
Paired w/: Whiskey Barrel Stout – 11.8% - Whiskey Barrel-Aged American Imperial Stout
First pour is at 7 p.m. sharp but if you’re late, no one will notice.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.