ST. LOUIS – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 300th bakery opening with a Bundtlet giveaway on April 9.

Nationwide – the bakery will give away free confetti bundtlets at 3 p.m. for 300 seconds.

The 300th bakery will open in Jacksonville, Florida in May.

“I never would have dreamed in 1997, when we first started our bakery out of our home kitchens in Las Vegas, that we would someday have 300 locations across the nation. But here we are, and I am so proud that we’ve made life sweeter in so many communities,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman of the Board Dena Tripp. “Our Confetti Bundtlet giveaway is our way of bringing joy and thanking our guests for including us in their celebrations and helping us reach this incredible milestone.”

To get a free Confetti Bundtlet, which is a miniature Bundt Cake, guests can go to their nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery at 3 p.m. on April 9, while supplies last, limit one per person at participating bakeries. Each bakery will be giving away up to 300 Confetti Bundtlets for 300 seconds starting at 3 p.m. local time.

