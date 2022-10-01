NTSB investigator arrives on scene of the fatal plane crash in rural St. Charles County

That investigator plans to hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators have arrived on the site of the plane crash that killed two people in St. Charles County, Saturday night.

A 5 On Your Side crew found the location of the plane crash, Monday. It is basically in the woods between the Calloway Valley subdivision and Highway F.

SkyLens 5 drone video showed the site, across Highway F from the New Melle Stone quarry.

Police were on scene, Monday, along with an NTSB investigator. When media arrived, they were instructed to leave.

This is all after the twin-engine plane crashed over the weekend. The two people on board the plane were killed.

Area residents report hearing the plane fly over their homes. In fact, Chris Beyer's home security system captured the sound of the plane. But it also captured something else – something fell from the sky after the plane passed.

Beyer said, “A few people that looked at the video saw a streak come down in the last few frames of the video. They speculated it might be an object from the plane. I went down there in the woods behind my house and took a look. If it was anything, I didn’t know how big it would be. I didn’t find anything.

The NTSB investigator will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at 9, where he will provide details on the investigation.