Nurses for Newborns hosts first ice cream social to raise funds for families in need

The fun will take place at World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park on June 5 from 1-4 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The organization Nurses for Newborns has been in the St. Louis area for decades, but this weekend it's hosting its first-ever St. Louis Ice Cream Social.

The fun will take place at World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park on June 5 from 1-4 p.m.

Prizes, raffles, entertainment, miniature ponies, and kids arts and activities will take place. Fredbird and city firetrucks will be present too.

Individual tickets are $5 and family passes cost $20. Children 3 and under are free.

The work

All proceeds benefit Nurses for Newborns' Home Visiting Program, which serves more than 1,700 babies and families in St. Louis.

The organization provides a safety net for families in order to prevent infant mortality, child abuse, and neglect.

Specially trained pediatric nurses go to the homes of pregnant women or parents with infants who may face medical, social or environmental risks. After an assessment, the nurses prepare an action plan to ensure the baby’s health, safety, and optimum development.

Beyond that, nurses provide a variety of educational topics and parenting skills.

Its services can be offered for up to two years.