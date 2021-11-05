Nurses for Newborns gets new facility to continue helping at-risk infants

"We have helped about 120,000 families since we started. We want babies to stay alive and well through infancy," CEO Melinda Monroe said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Shuffling through baby clothes, volunteers sort out items Tuesday morning, organizing donations for families in the Nurses for Newborns program.

This is all being handled in its brand new facility.

It's a fresh beginning for an organization that's been planted in this community for 30 years.

"We have helped about 120,000 families since we started. We want babies to stay alive and well through infancy," CEO Melinda Monroe said.

To prevent child abuse and infant mortality, nurses go into homes after a baby is born and can stick around up to two years.

That was until COVID-19 hit.

Factors that existed pre-pandemic only grew, such as postpartum depression, unemployment, domestic violence and negligence.

Other problems surfaced, too.

"Food insecurity, families who don’t have enough to eat," Monroe said.

"A lot of our families had a lot of isolation, they weren’t going to the pediatrician," nursing supervisor Jennifer Crowell said.

Quick on its feet, Nurses for Newborns added telehealth to continue providing education, healthcare, and parenting skills.

Plus, it offers a support system. Reminding families about the positives, as well.

The organization did not skip a beat.

"Our visits are just as high as they were prior to COVID," Crowell said.

The organization is showing its true impact and how it can nurse a crisis within a crisis.

To continue offering support, monetary donations are crucial to hire nurses.

"The more nurses that we have, the more families we can serve," Monroe said.

Larger size diapers, baby wipes and new car seats are also needed.

Beyond donations, you can also volunteer. You just have to be 16 years or older to sort out items and supplies in its office.

Any donation big or small can help the tiniest members in our community.