Nurses making virtual house calls to keep families and babies safe

ST. LOUIS — Brittany Bujnak was already preparing for things to be different when she delivered her third daughter alone and via C-section. But nothing could prepare the south St. Louis woman for doing all of this during a global pandemic.

“It was pretty much one of the scariest things that I've ever had to do,” she said.

Three weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Gabrielle, things are still far from normal.

“You can't have the grandma around, you can't have everyone, aunts, uncles, everybody that normally would be around,” she said. “You can't have everyone around because of the pandemic.”

However, she’s not alone anymore — and she didn’t say goodbye to nurses when she left the hospital.

“The first thing I say to a lot of my clients is welcome to my home,” said Chari Bender over video call from her kitchen.

Nurses for Newborns is a nonprofit providing free help to St. Louis area families. Their nurses typically visit clients at their homes, helping expecting and new parents, especially those in tough or stressful situations, to raise strong and healthy babies.

“I think our presence is really important, and in a perfect world with our presence being next to them,” said Bender. “But right now, it's not a perfect world.”

So, Bender and the other nurses do their best to still be there for several families a day by video chatting, checking on babies and parents.

“Some of us are seeing, are talking to families more frequently, just because right now that is a need. They are very, very isolated. Our clients have social isolation as it is, but then you slam a pandemic on top of it?” she said.

Nurses for Newborns provides all sorts of physical supplies, but the mental wellness check-ins are especially important right now. Not only do parents benefit from resources and connections, but it keeps the children safe. Overwhelmed, isolated moms and dads can mean babies face higher risk of abuse.

“Our clients understand, it's okay you got some on the back. I'm here, you know, the world is not going to end tomorrow and we can get through this as a team,” said Bender. “I also think it becomes easier to be passive with some things, you know, oh yeah you know you were really working hard on not yelling at your kid. Sometimes those habits, come back in times of stress.”

But it’s not all bad, she said.

“I do also see the positive side, you know. Moms and dads are spending family time, kids are thriving, babies are, you know, getting that super attention. You know, they're getting on the floor, they're being able to do things that moms may not have had time to do before because they're not working," she said. “So, there are some kind of bright spots, but it's kind of hard. You got to get through all the other layers, to get that one bright spot.”

Bujnak is thankful the nurses have continued their visits, even virtually. Bender is her nurse and, she said, now one of her best friends. She looks forward to continuing her education eventually — and becoming a nurse, too.

“This made me feel strong, more strongly about being a nurse,” she said.