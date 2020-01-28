O'FALLON, Mo. — A St. Louis area basketball coach and her family tragically lost their house in a fire last week.

University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s basketball coach Katie Vaughn, her husband and two children are all safe following the fire that happened on Jan. 24, but the family’s house in O’Fallon, Missouri was destroyed.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, the fire left them without a home and much of their belongings.

“As you can imagine, they are in a stage of shock and have a long road ahead,” organizer Angela Dostal said on the GoFundMe page.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe for the Vaughn family has exceeded its $5,000 goal. Click here to help.

