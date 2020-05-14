13-year-old boy dies from injuries after shooting in O'Fallon, Missouri

The boy was shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. on May 9. He’s been identified as Owen Fielder, of O’Fallon

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries following a shooting that happened in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend.

The boy was shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. on May 9. He’s been identified as Owen Fielder, of O’Fallon.

According to the O’Fallon Police Department, a 16-year-old boy responsible for the shooting is being held by St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center with criminal charges being pursued.

Police said the teens were acquaintances of each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

