x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

13-year-old boy dies from injuries after shooting in O'Fallon, Missouri

The boy was shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. on May 9. He’s been identified as Owen Fielder, of O’Fallon
Credit: KSDK

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries following a shooting that happened in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend.

The boy was shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. on May 9. He’s been identified as Owen Fielder, of O’Fallon.

According to the O’Fallon Police Department, a 16-year-old boy responsible for the shooting is being held by St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center with criminal charges being pursued. 

Police said the teens were acquaintances of each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY 

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

40 people displaced in Highland apartment fire

Students applying to SLU in fall 2021 not required to take ACT or SAT