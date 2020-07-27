MSD working to repair broken force main in south St. Louis County

Work is expected to begin Tuesday morning after storms have cleared out of the area, MSD said

OAKVILLE, Mo. — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) is working to repair a broken force main in south St. Louis County near the railroad tracks that run along Nellie Avenue in Oakville.

A force main is a sewer line that uses pumps to transport wastewater.

According to MSD, the break was found Monday morning by a nearby property owner. Work is expected to begin Tuesday morning after storms have cleared out of the area, according to a press release from MSD.

Work is expected to be done Wednesday. No road closures are expected, and sewer service will not be affected, MSD said.

MSD said warning signs have been posted in the area to inform the public of the overflow.

“While there is no immediate threat to public health or safety, everyone is asked to avoid any creeks and streams in the immediate vicinity until everything is cleaned up. Anyone who comes in contact with wastewater should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water,” MSD said in the release.

MSD said pumps and force mains are necessary when gravity alone is not enough to move wastewater through flat areas or over hills to a wastewater treatment plant.

MSD said it has reported the break to The Missouri Department of Natural Resources.