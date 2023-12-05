Oakville homeowner says FBI, detectives searched home for dead body

St. Louis County Police Department told 5 On Your Side, the FBI is the lead agency on this case.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators are digging for more clues in a mysterious case in St. Louis County.

On Thursday, detectives searched an Oakville home looking for human remains. Caution tape is still lingering nearby the home on the 5600 block of Heintz Road.

Christina Lopez is currently renting and living in that home right now with her family. She was told police were looking for a body.

St. Louis County Police Department told 5 On Your Side, the FBI is the lead agency on this case. While the FBI admits they were there, they didn’t elaborate on why.

Lopez said they were told by police they needed to leave the home since they were looking for a body.

One neighbor added, she saw multiple cars swarm the street until five that afternoon.

It was quite a shock for Lopez because they have been there for five years.

She said the family stayed at a hotel during this entire time as the FBI, along with investigators, took over their home and made their way to the basement.

Lopez shared there’s a huge hole in the floor of the basement since detectives used jackhammers to drill down there looking for remains.

Lopez said no body was found and she was told they'd be reimbursed for the hole left behind.

The person who owns the home also runs several daycares in the St. Louis area. An employee who answered the phone at one of the locations said the owner could not be reached.