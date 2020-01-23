OAKVILLE, Mo. — Students at Oakville High School are sewing Joey pouches and sending them to Australia to help baby kangaroos affected by wildfires.

Sewing students do an annual project and this year, they are donating 16 pouches to the Missouri chapter of Relief Crafters of America.

The students said they love using their passion for sewing to help animals in need.

"I think these are my favorite project, I don't know,” Emma Schuermeyer said. “I like making stuff and knowing it’s going to good use instead of making something and knowing it's going to be out there someday."