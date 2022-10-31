Randy's Rescue Ranch struggles with funding after hackers lock social media accounts

Randy's Rescue Ranch was attacked by hackers on Facebook. Now, it's struggling to collect donations without social media access.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A nonprofit animal rescue in O'Fallon, Illinois, is struggling to gather donations after loosing control of its social media accounts.

According to a tweet from Randy's Rescue Ranch, hackers attacked Facebook profiles of the nonprofit and its owner Randy Grim on Oct. 4 and blocked Grim and administrators from accessing them.

"The hackers are making inappropriate comments and posts, and even scamming people with fake products for sale. Both Facebook, META and Instagram have been unresponsive to constant pleas for help," the nonprofit said in a statement.

Randy's Rescue Ranch, according to the tweet, relies on social media to connect with supporters and raise money to support special needs dogs with physical disabilities and save large animals from abusive or neglectful situations.

"It's as if our hands have been tied just when we need the help the most," Grim said in a statement.

Without the social media accounts for nearly a month, the nonprofit said its donations have plummeted.

To donate directly to Randy's Rescue Ranch, click here. You can also donate needed items from the nonprofit's Amazon wish list.