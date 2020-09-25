O'Fallon, Missouri chief clashed with city leaders over disciplining politically-connected officer

Chief Timothy Clothier submitted his resignation letter this week after only 18 months on the job

O'FALLON, Mo. — O’Fallon Police Department Chief Tim Clothier resigned after just 18 months as the top cop for one St. Louis’ largest suburban police departments because he believes city administrators aren't doing enough to address allegations of misconduct involving one of his officers, 5 On Your Side has learned.

Sources tell 5 On Your Side that Clothier, a Marine Corps veteran, learned one of his officers had falsified information about his military record.

Clothier notified city leaders of his findings, but he was frustrated over what he believed was the administration’s reluctance to hold the officer accountable, according to the sources familiar with the friction between Clothier and city leaders.

The officer is also related to a city official, according to the sources.

Clothier would not confirm or deny the allegations, and he referred all questions to Thomas Drabelle, the city’s spokesman.

But, Clothier added: “I’m appreciative of the opportunity to have served the city of O’Fallon.”

In a statement, Drabelle said city leaders do not comment on personnel matters, but added: “We wish Chief Clothier the best as he moves on to the next phase of his life, and we appreciate his work here in O’Fallon.”

Clothier’s resignation will take effect Oct. 2. He is on sick leave until then.

City officials are expected to pick an interim chief before Clothier’s departure.

A search for a permanent chief will take place at a later date.

Clothier joined the Department in May 2019 after the city paid for an expensive national search. Chief Roy Joachimstaler held the title before Clothier for nine years.

Before joining O'Fallon, Clothier served as Chief of the Ozark, Missouri, Police Department for nearly four years. He spent the majority of his career with the Owensboro, Kentucky, Police Department.

Earlier this year, Clothier gained media attention for marching arm-in-arm with Black Lives Matter protesters upset over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.