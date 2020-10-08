'The right thing to do' | O'Fallon, Missouri's Heritage & Freedom Fest canceled

The festival had been scheduled for Labor Day weekend

O'FALLON, Mo. — O'Fallon's annual Heritage & Freedom Fest has been canceled after its headlining act, the band Styx, canceled all of its remaining tour dates, the city announced Monday.

The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 6.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0,” O'Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy said in a Facebook post. “But with our headline performer Styx cancelling their tour and the continuing growth of COVID-19 cases in the region, we feel this is the right thing to do.