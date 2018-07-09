O'FALLON, Ill. — The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Michael Dudley left an O'Fallon area hotel for a doctor’s appointment in Swansea Thursday. Following the appointment, Dudley left on foot and hasn't been heard from since.

Police said Dudley left a note at the hotel saying he was leaving the area but didn’t say where he was going.

Dudley is developmentally disabled and has multiple medical conditions including dementia and is without necessary medication.

Dudley is 6-foot-1-inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and uses a walker.

Anyone with any information regarding Dudley's whereabouts should contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or call 911.

