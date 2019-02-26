O’FALLON, Ill. – An O’Fallon, Illinois High School student is up for a national award after many were inspired by her determination following her battle with cancer.

Riley Maher, of O’Fallon High School is representing Illinois this year for the Spirit of Sport Award by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

According to the Illinois High School Association, Maher went to the doctor on Oct. 2017 after experiencing chest pain she believed to be caused by a bruise in a lacrosse game. She was diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoma and started aggressive chemotherapy. Each of her 21-day chemo treatment cycles required a five-day hospital stay followed by 16 days of recovery at home. She was cleared to play lacrosse on March 21, 2018 and played in her first game April 9, 2018.

‘Riley helped guide her team to an IHSA Sectional title a month later. Riley is straight A student who volunteers in her community, and recently accepted a post as the Teen Life Council Member at St. Louis Children’s Hospital where she was treated,’ The Illinois High School Association said.

The Spirit of Sport Award began in 2008 to recognize individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive spirit of sport that represent the core mission of education-based athletics. The Illinois High School Association receives one nominee to represent Illinois each school year.

“We are proud to have Riley represent Illinois and the IHSA,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “When we talk about the life lessons that participation in high school sports can provide, dealing with and overcoming adversity are often at the top of the list. The stakes were obviously much greater in Riley’s battle, and we are overjoyed to see her recover and be able to play the sport she has so much passion for, while also representing her school so well in the classroom and community.”