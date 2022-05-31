O'Fallon, Illinois, police stepping up illegal fireworks enforcement ahead of July 4

"Before you go out of state for your illegal fireworks, please think twice and save your money instead of watching it blow up in front of you," the department said.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Police in O'Fallon, Illinois, are cracking down on illegal fireworks as the July 4 season approaches.

The O'Fallon Police Department said in a Tuesday news release that it has seen a "sharp increase" of residents setting off fireworks illegally within city limits. The illegal displays have also greatly increased in size, in some cases resembling commercial displays, police said.

"Illegal fireworks can cause serious burn and eye injuries as well as property damage," the department stated. "Each of these mortar-type fireworks shoot projectiles that travel hundreds of feet into the air and must come down at some point, frequently on the roofs and property of others in the neighborhood. In addition, the loud noises of these large fireworks are a nuisance to many of our residents."

Police will be issuing citations for illegal fireworks usage, focusing on larger displays, the department said. They'll also bring in additional officers on the Fourth of July weekend to supplement regular patrol crews and decrease response times to firework complaints.

Illinois is one of three states that only allow fireworks such as sparklers, glow worms, smoke devices, or 'party poppers.' Fireworks the state prohibits include handheld fireworks, bottle rockets, firecrackers, roman candles and buzz bombs.

The department reminded that the city will host a legal display on July 3 at O’Fallon Family Sports Park.

