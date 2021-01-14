‘A man of great honor’ | O’Fallon, Illinois officer dies of cancer

Police Officer Carl Walker passed away Wednesday night, the department said

O'FALLON, Ill — The O’Fallon Police Department is mourning the loss of fellow Officer Carl Walker.

Walker died Wednesday night after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was an 18-year veteran with the department who started his career in law enforcement back in 1992.

The O’Fallon Police Department posted about the loss on Facebook.

The department said, “Carl was born to be a police officer.” And even after his diagnosis in 2019, the department said Walker "worked diligently and faithfully as a public servant."

Walker wore many hats within the department, serving as detective for the Criminal Investigations Division, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and Child Death Task Force.

His hard work and talent did not go unnoticed in the department, he received several awards from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, the Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association and the Illinois State Bar Association for his contributions to Law Enforcement.

In 2012, he also won the O’Fallon Police Department’s Officer of the Year award.