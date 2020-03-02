O'FALLON, Ill. — The Turner family and their pets are safe after their O'Fallon, Ill., home was destroyed by a fire overnight.

The fire started around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Fieldspring Court.

O'Fallon firefighters said it appears one of the family's two dogs knocked over a heating lamp on the back porch, which caused a fire that spread to some blankets and up the back of the house, reaching the second floor.

The house is a total loss, firefighters said.

Todd and Yvonne Turner and their two teen children had moved from Utah and have only lived in the home for a few months. Yvonne Turner said she was in the bathroom brushing her teeth when she saw the fire through the window.

Everyone made it out safely, including the dogs.

The family held hands early Monday morning as firefighters let them back inside their home to look at the damage. They're not sure what their next move is, but they said neighbors are helping them out and they'll be OK.

KSDK

I-64 ramps permanently close near downtown St. Louis on Monday ST. LOUIS - The new Major League Soccer stadium project will soon break ground ahead of the 2022 soccer season. Before any backhoes can start digging, multiple exits along I-64/US-40 must close to support the project. The ramp closures were going to happen regardless of the soccer stadium.

