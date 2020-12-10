x
911 lines are down in parts of St. Charles County

Anyone needing to report an emergency can call the non-emergency line at their local police department
O'FALLON, Mo. — Residents needing to report an emergency may not be able to get through to 911 in some parts of St. Charles County Monday morning.

The outage started at about 8 a.m., the O'Fallon Missouri Police Department reported. The department and St. Charles County later said it was a county-wide issue.

"Technicians are working to restore service," the St. Charles County government page shared on Facebook.

Around 11 a.m., O'Fallon police reported its 911 line was working again. However, it's not clear whether there are still issues in other parts of St. Charles County. 

You can check the police department Facebook post here for updates and see their latest tweets here. St. Charles County also will share updates on service on their Facebook page..

