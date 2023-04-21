x
O'Fallon, Missouri, firefighters rescue ducklings from sewer

Credit: O'Fallon Fire Protection District

O'FALLON, Mo. — Firefighters with the O'Fallon Fire Protection District rescued ducklings from a sewer Friday morning and reunited them with their mom. 

According to Assistant Chief Andy Parrish, the district received a call from a concerned citizen shortly before 7:45 a.m. regarding a mama duck hanging around a sewer grate. 

Firefighters responded to the area near the Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon, Missouri, and found several baby ducks in the sewer. 

They were able to get the baby ducks out and assist with the "family reunion" with their mother.

