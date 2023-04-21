O'Fallon, Missouri, firefighters rescue ducklings from sewer

They were able to get the baby ducks out and assist with the "family reunion" with the mama duck.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Firefighters with the O'Fallon Fire Protection District rescued ducklings from a sewer Friday morning and reunited them with their mom.

According to Assistant Chief Andy Parrish, the district received a call from a concerned citizen shortly before 7:45 a.m. regarding a mama duck hanging around a sewer grate.

Firefighters responded to the area near the Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon, Missouri, and found several baby ducks in the sewer.

