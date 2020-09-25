O’Fallon, Missouri K9 officer retires

K9 Talos served the O’Fallon community for more than seven years

O'FALLON, Mo. — The O’Fallon Police Department has announced the retirement of one of its K9 officers.

K9 Talos, a 9-year-old German shepherd, has served the O’Fallon community for more than seven years and “looks forward to his years as a family pet,” the department said in a press release.

Talos began his law enforcement career in 2013 and worked with officer Mike Aronson while serving with the O’Fallon Police canine program.

Talos was one of four canines serving the department and was the first and only canine trained in explosives detection, the release said.

Talos was used for several events like the O’Fallon Heritage and Freedom Festival and other large venues like stadiums and arenas were safe for event goers.

The department said Talos and officer Aronson were “instrumental” in multiple bomb threat incidents and locating firearms and shell casings to assist in the prosecution of offenders.

Some of Talos' notable accomplishments include:

Former “Top Dog” for the United States Police Canine Association in Missouri and Illinois

Former 12th ranked canine in the nation for the United States Police Canine Association

National “Catch of the Quarter” for an apprehension of a felon in O’Fallon in 2015

Multiple regional “Catch of the Quarter” and “Find of the Quarter” awards

“The men and women of the O’Fallon Police Department would like to wish K9 Talos the best in his retirement and are proud to have called him a partner!” the department said in the release.