Officer, 3 others taken to hospital after crash in O'Fallon, Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. — A police officer and three others were injured in a Sunday morning crash in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The O'Fallon Police Department said it happened just before 10 a.m. as an officer was responding to a report of a driver who had caused two separate accidents along Highway K and left the scene. Police believed the driver was impaired.

While on the way to the incident, the responding officer collided with an unrelated third vehicle at Highway K and Christina Marie Drive.

The officer, the adult driver of the other car, and two children passengers were taken to area hospitals. The department said none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The department did not confirm what led up to the crash or whether the officer had lights or sirens on at the time of the crash.